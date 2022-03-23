The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo is being accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for five more years

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo is celebrating its continued accreditation from the AZA Wednesday.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited the college for another five years.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida students competed to win a flight to Europe with the best paper airplane

AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe will be at the zoo to meet with staff and celebrate.

There will be an official presentation at the Santa Fe Teaching Zoo at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.