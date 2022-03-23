TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carter Coleman (Oak Hall)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Carter Coleman plays three sports for Oak Hall School, but his favorite is lacrosse because of its frenetic pace.

“It’s a really high intense game,” said TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week Carter Coleman. “I mean when you step out there, out on the field it’s kinda like basketball in a sense, it’s kinda back and forth it’s kinda on going. It’s not like football where it’s like a seven second play. Something is always happening, so it’s a really fun sport to play.”

The Eagles senior has started for the boys lacrosse team since his freshman year. Despite being just 5′9, the captain defenseman uses his quickness and instincts to keep his opponent from scoring.

“Often we use him as our number one matchup on the best lacrosse player attack man on the other team,” said Lacrosse head coach Jonathan Montes. “Carter is a raw competitor. He gives you, from whistle to whistle he give you everything he has.”

Coleman also plays soccer and football for Oak Hall. He was a member of the Eagles state runner-up eight man football team in 2020.

In the classroom, Coleman has a 4.1 weighted gpa and his favorite subject is science.

“I might become a marine biologist, so it’s just like going out there, exploring new things, discovering new things. It’s more like applying it to the real world.”

He’s also a member of National Honor Society and class secretary of student government. He understands the importance of being a well-rounded student-athlete.

“My parents have always said that to come out here and practice or play out here the field it’s a reward for what you do in the classroom, so if I’m not upholding the standard of what my parents want or I want in the classroom then how can I come out here and compete.”

Coleman’s diligence on and off the field give his coach confidence he’ll have a successful future.

“Carter’s the type of kid who’s focused and dedicated,” said coach Montes. “He gets the job done. I don’t worry about him.”

Coleman will leave it all on the field this spring in hopes of bringing the Eagles a state title.

