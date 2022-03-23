Advertisement

Two Levy County teens arrested for allegedly shooting at two teens in a truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of Levy County teenagers are behind bars after shooting at a truck they followed from a party.  

16-year-old Robert Burgman and 15-year-old Javaughn Penny are facing attempted murder, aggravated assault among other charges.

They are being held in the Alachua County Juvenile Detention Center.  

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say the two followed a 17-year-old girl and her 13-year-old brother home from a party in East Bronson and started shooting at the truck they were in, hitting it several times.  

The two boys then drove by the girl’s home and shot at the house. 

They were arrested at a home on County Road 331A near Williston. 

