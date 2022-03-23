Two people were trauma alerted to the hospital after a major wreck in Putnam County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida fire rescue crews have responded to a major wreck in Putnam County.

Melrose firefighters say a vehicle collided with a motorcycle on State Road 200 near Holloway Road shutting down the state road.

Melrose Fire Department requested to respond to setup a landing zone for a serious crash on State Road 100 and Holloway... Posted by Melrose Fire Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene near Florahome for two patients to be trauma alerted to the hospital.

Melrose, Putnam County, and Florahome fire rescue crews all responded to the wreck.

TRENDING STORY: Two people are behind bars after a shooting near a Gainesville Elementary School

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.