Advertisement

Two people were trauma alerted to the hospital after a major wreck in Putnam County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida fire rescue crews have responded to a major wreck in Putnam County.

Melrose firefighters say a vehicle collided with a motorcycle on State Road 200 near Holloway Road shutting down the state road.

Melrose Fire Department requested to respond to setup a landing zone for a serious crash on State Road 100 and Holloway...

Posted by Melrose Fire Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene near Florahome for two patients to be trauma alerted to the hospital.

Melrose, Putnam County, and Florahome fire rescue crews all responded to the wreck.

TRENDING STORY: Two people are behind bars after a shooting near a Gainesville Elementary School

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed
Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed
Interactive ‘Cool Zoo’ travels to Ocala this weekend
Interactive ‘Cool Zoo’ travels to Ocala this weekend
UFIT
The Sunshine State Education and Research Computing Alliance is hosting the Hi-per Gator Symposium
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/24
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/24
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/24
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/24