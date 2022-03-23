UF baseball team has to work for it, but beats Bethune-Cookman, 3-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 8 Florida Gators allowed just one hit in Tuesday’s win over Bethune-Cookman, and yet the game was in doubt until the very end. Ultimately, the Gators escaped with a 3-2 win to reach 16-5 entering a big home series against SEC rival LSU.

Against the Wildcats, Florida fell behind, 2-0 on a steal of home in the top of the first and an error in the top of the third. From there, Nick Ficarrotta shut down Bethune-Cookman bats, allowing just one hit in 4 and a third innings of work.

Florida still trailed, 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth when Jud Fabian launched a solo homer to left center, his team-leading ninth of the season. Two innings later, Fabian struck again. Swinging at the first pitch, he blasted his second homer of the night to put Florida on top for the first time, 3-2. Fabian has reached 10 home runs in 21 games. Mac Guscette added a pair of hits for the Gators.

The victory went to Phillip Abner, who tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth innings. Karl Hartman collected the save as the Wildcats left the tying run at third in the ninth.

LSU comes to Gainesville Friday through Sunday. Game one is set for 7 p.m.

