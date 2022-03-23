Advertisement

University of Florida students competed to win a flight to Europe with the best paper airplane

In this qualifying event for Red Bull’s national competition, students designed their own planes out of a single sheet of paper.
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this qualifying event for Red Bull’s national competition, students designed their own planes out of a single sheet of paper.

They were judged in three categories including distance, airtime, and aerobatics.

Winners move on to the national finals and 7 students from the US will compete in the world final in Salzburg, Austria.

“Paper airplanes in childhood was fun I guess, but I think I’m definitely going to win this 110%. I have the best aerodynamics on my airplane. I think I’ll have a blast and I think I’ll be in Austria whenever the time comes” said participant, Jacob Karas.

The first place winner of distance was Diego Perez with 109 feet, and first place for air time was Benjamin DeMars with 5.25 seconds.

The aerobatics winner has yet to be announced and will be decided at the national level.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed
Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed
Interactive ‘Cool Zoo’ travels to Ocala this weekend
Interactive ‘Cool Zoo’ travels to Ocala this weekend
UFIT
The Sunshine State Education and Research Computing Alliance is hosting the Hi-per Gator Symposium
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/24
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/24
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/24
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 3/24