University of Florida students competed to win a flight to Europe with the best paper airplane

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this qualifying event for Red Bull’s national competition, students designed their own planes out of a single sheet of paper.

They were judged in three categories including distance, airtime, and aerobatics.

Winners move on to the national finals and 7 students from the US will compete in the world final in Salzburg, Austria.

“Paper airplanes in childhood was fun I guess, but I think I’m definitely going to win this 110%. I have the best aerodynamics on my airplane. I think I’ll have a blast and I think I’ll be in Austria whenever the time comes” said participant, Jacob Karas.

The first place winner of distance was Diego Perez with 109 feet, and first place for air time was Benjamin DeMars with 5.25 seconds.

The aerobatics winner has yet to be announced and will be decided at the national level.

