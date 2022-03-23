Vehicle crash in Suwannee County causes a huge fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue crews responded to a massive car fire.

Crews say this fire happened when two vehicles crashed near County Road 250 and 201st Road.

No one was injured and crews had to turn off power in the area before being able to extinguish the blaze.

