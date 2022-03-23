Advertisement

Victim advocates speak out after string of domestic violence related shootings

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two deadly domestic violence incidents left four people dead in Lake City, Live Oak, and Lake Butler.

The string of violence is causing some to question the availability of victim services in North Central Florida.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Shooting that happened in Lake City yesterday is linked to another shooting

“People think that intimate partner violence doesn’t happen in their neighborhood, or their town, or their city wherever, and it happens everywhere,” said Teresa Drake, Clinical Director of the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Clinic at UF Levin College of Law.

Across the country, more than 12 million people per year are victims of intimate partner violence according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

But let’s look closer to home.

“Alachua, Levy, Gilchrist, Bradford, Union, and once in a while we go to Baker,” said Drake, as she recounted the communities the clinic serves.

She said she’s not shocked to learn of the shootings in Lake City and Lake Butler.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

“There are resources and you don’t have to come to Gainesville to take advantage of these resources.”

Drake said because the law enforcement agencies are smaller in rural communities, “there has to be a little bit more planning for survivors to get to safety.”

Meantime, Alachua County commissioners are discussing an ordinance they hope will bring more victims to safety.

“A provision to allow a tenant who has experienced domestic violence to have the opportunity to request their locks be changed,” said Anna Prizzia, Alachua County Commissioner.

She said she hopes this ordinance is a start to turning things around for many victims.

“Particularly I think with the onset of COVID and people being home more and people being stressed financially it’s really created an uptick unfortunately.”

Prizzia said staffers are now working on drafting the ordinance.

Once that’s done, residents can weigh in during a public hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed
Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed
Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed
Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed
Interactive ‘Cool Zoo’ travels to Ocala this weekend
Interactive ‘Cool Zoo’ travels to Ocala this weekend
UFIT
The Sunshine State Education and Research Computing Alliance is hosting the Hi-per Gator Symposium
UFIT
UFIT