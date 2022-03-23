Victim advocates speak out after string of domestic violence related shootings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two deadly domestic violence incidents left four people dead in Lake City, Live Oak, and Lake Butler.

The string of violence is causing some to question the availability of victim services in North Central Florida.

“People think that intimate partner violence doesn’t happen in their neighborhood, or their town, or their city wherever, and it happens everywhere,” said Teresa Drake, Clinical Director of the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Clinic at UF Levin College of Law.

Across the country, more than 12 million people per year are victims of intimate partner violence according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

But let’s look closer to home.

“Alachua, Levy, Gilchrist, Bradford, Union, and once in a while we go to Baker,” said Drake, as she recounted the communities the clinic serves.

She said she’s not shocked to learn of the shootings in Lake City and Lake Butler.

“There are resources and you don’t have to come to Gainesville to take advantage of these resources.”

Drake said because the law enforcement agencies are smaller in rural communities, “there has to be a little bit more planning for survivors to get to safety.”

Meantime, Alachua County commissioners are discussing an ordinance they hope will bring more victims to safety.

“A provision to allow a tenant who has experienced domestic violence to have the opportunity to request their locks be changed,” said Anna Prizzia, Alachua County Commissioner.

She said she hopes this ordinance is a start to turning things around for many victims.

“Particularly I think with the onset of COVID and people being home more and people being stressed financially it’s really created an uptick unfortunately.”

Prizzia said staffers are now working on drafting the ordinance.

Once that’s done, residents can weigh in during a public hearing.

