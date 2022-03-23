Advertisement

Vinyard Church is hosting a food giveaway

food distribution
food distribution(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are giving away free food today in Gainesville.

Volunteers will be at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates.

All you have to do is drive up and pop your trunk.

They will be out distributing food at 11 a.m.

