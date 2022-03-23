Vinyard Church is hosting a food giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are giving away free food today in Gainesville.

Volunteers will be at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates.

All you have to do is drive up and pop your trunk.

They will be out distributing food at 11 a.m.

