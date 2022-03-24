Advertisement

After an inspection, inspectors recommend the Kirkpatrick Dam be raised from low to high hazard potential

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The inspection is complete of a North Central Florida dam that environmental groups want to tear down.

Inspectors recommend raising the Kirkpatrick Dam, which holds the Rodman reservoir, from low to high hazard potential.

The FEMA hazard potential is determined by the likelihood of loss of life if the dam fails.

However, inspectors did not note any immediate safety concerns.

The report lists various suggested maintenance projects totaling more than $1.3 million in repairs.

