Alachua County Commissioners buy the proposed Dollar General store land in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Developer, Concept Companies, and many Micanopy residents have battled over the proposed Dollar General store that would be built near the intersection of SE Tuscawilla Rd. and U.S. 441.

“The developer wanted to put a commercial retail right in the middle of that and that was like a plane getting hit by a missile. I feel like we just turned a plane crash into a soft landing,” said resident Aaron Weber.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners bought the corner parcel and the adjacent one from the developer.

“Micanopy has been fighting this from the very beginning actually had the same fight in another time. We understood how committed they were to making sure the community maintained its historic significance,” said commissioner Marihelen Wheeler.

Weber said residents have been waiting for this moment for more than two years.

“If you just look on Micanopy Matters or Micanopy Mellow sort of the town’s bulletin board. Everybody was just relieved and happy and elated that this is going to be a park now.”

Now they hope to protect history, possibly using the parcels to expand the Native American Heritage Preserve.

The next step is for the county to meet with the Micanopy Town Commission on what they want to do with the land.

County commissioners approved the land purchase as a part of the consent agenda. Together, the two parcels of property they purchased were last appraised at nearly $100,000.

