Alachua County Pets: Mocha, Bella, Penelope, and Khajit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Mocha. This spunky girl is well trained and eager to learn more. She loves being around other dogs, people, and children of all ages.

Next is two-year-old Bella. Bella is a sweet girl who loves adventuring and getting lots of attention. She is ready to leave the shelter and find her new forever family.

Next, say good morning to Penelope. She is a very talkative girl who loves snuggles and cuddles. Penelope would be the perfect pet for a family with kids since she doesn’t mind all the extra loving and holding.

Lastly, we have Khajit. She is a gorgeous one-year-old girl who loves being part of the action. She’d love to be with her new forever friend doing whatever they are doing.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

