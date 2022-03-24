CareerSource Florida Crown is hosting a career fair
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource Florida Crown is hosting a career fair in Lake City.
Organizers hope this will help those looking for a job since you don’t have to go traveling out.
They will hold on-site interviews so they ask those interested to dress accordingly and come prepared.
The event will be at the CareerSource Florida Crown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
