CareerSource Florida Crown is hosting a career fair

LC career fair
LC career fair(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource Florida Crown is hosting a career fair in Lake City.

Organizers hope this will help those looking for a job since you don’t have to go traveling out.

TRENDING STORY: City council to host a special meeting to select new city manager of Lake City

They will hold on-site interviews so they ask those interested to dress accordingly and come prepared.

The event will be at the CareerSource Florida Crown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

