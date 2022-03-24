City council to host a special meeting to select new city manager of Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City Council of Lake City will try once again to narrow in on a new city manager next Wednesday.

The council announced that they will conduct interviews with the three finalists for the position at a special meeting on March 30th.

On Monday, the council selected Troy Perry of West Palm Beach, Don Rosenthal of Pasco County, and Fred Ventresco of Milon, Missouri as finalists.

The council offered Thomas Thomas the job earlier this year, but he turned it down.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County approves a grant that will build a center for the blind

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.