The High Springs Commission will meet to discuss murals
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Commission is meeting to discuss a long-winded issue in the area of murals.
There have been previous meetings concerning rules for the murals a group of artists Walkdogs makes.
TRENDING STORY: MBL, Inc. leads summer job placement program as Gainesville chef hires youth
Many residents have voiced their opinions in the past about these murals depicting the city’s history.
This meeting starts at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.