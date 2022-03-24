The High Springs Commission will meet to discuss murals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Commission is meeting to discuss a long-winded issue in the area of murals.

There have been previous meetings concerning rules for the murals a group of artists Walkdogs makes.

Many residents have voiced their opinions in the past about these murals depicting the city’s history.

This meeting starts at 5 p.m.

