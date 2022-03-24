Advertisement

Interactive ‘Cool Zoo’ travels to Ocala this weekend

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Exotics animals from traveling Cool Zoo exhibit will be making an appearance in Ocala this weekend.

Two parrots, several hermit crabs, a baby kangaroo, three foot alligator, and a 50 lb snake visited the TV20 studio, ahead of their trip to the Ocala Home show.

Cool Zoo Curator Jim DeBerry said people get to interact with the animals while learning about them.

“This parrot for example, they didn’t know it has the education level of a five year old child and they didn’t know about maybe the fruits and the education of conservation concerns,” said DeBerry. “There are a lot of facts to learn but more importantly unite the love with each other and animals.”

The Ocala Home Show will be taking place at the world equestrian center on Saturday and Sunday.

