Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A joint meeting between Lake City Council members and Columbia County commissioners is being postponed.   

 The meeting was scheduled for March 31, but it will be rescheduled for April.  

Council members and commissioners were set to discuss a pier at Lake Montgomery.

