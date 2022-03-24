Joint meeting between Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission postponed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A joint meeting between Lake City Council members and Columbia County commissioners is being postponed.

The meeting was scheduled for March 31, but it will be rescheduled for April.

Council members and commissioners were set to discuss a pier at Lake Montgomery.

