The Sunshine State Education and Research Computing Alliance is hosting the Hi-per Gator Symposium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s spring 20-22 Hi-per Gator Symposium kicks off.

This virtual symposium will showcase all the research done at the university into artificial intelligence.

Faculty, students, and researchers from the Sunshine State Education and Research Computing Alliance will be conducting this event.

The symposium will be on zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

