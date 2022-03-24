The University of Florida relaxes masking guidance for students and staff

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and staff of the University of Florida were sent an email saying masks are no longer expected or strongly encouraged.

The email states masks are now welcome and UF supports those wanting to still wear one.

UF officials say COVID-19 cases in Alachua County are declining and this guidance complies with current CDC recommendations.

According to the Alachua County COVID-19 dashboard, the county has a 3.3% positivity rate.

