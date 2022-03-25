Advertisement

IRS: $1.5B available in tax refunds from 2018, window closing for those to file

Unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who did not file a 2018 Form 1040 federal income tax return.(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(Gray News) - The IRS reports millions of taxpayers have still not filed their U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for 2018 and are possibly missing out on several hundred or thousands of dollars.

Current unclaimed income tax refunds total nearly $1.5 billion for those who did not file in 2018, according to the agency.

“The IRS wants to help people who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2018 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “But people need to act quickly. By law, there’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, which closes with this year’s April tax deadline. We want to help people get these refunds, but they need to file a 2018 tax return before this critical deadline.”

In cases where a federal income tax return was not filed, the law provides most taxpayers with a three-year window of opportunity to claim a tax refund, according to the IRS. If they do not file a tax return within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

For 2018 tax returns, the window closes on April 18, 2022, for most taxpayers. Taxpayers living in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19, 2022. The law requires taxpayers to properly address, mail and ensure the tax return is postmarked by that date.

The IRS estimates the average potential refund for those who haven’t filed for 2018 is $813.

The IRS reminds taxpayers seeking a 2018 tax refund that their checks may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2019 and 2020. In addition, the refund will be applied to any amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans.

By failing to file a tax return, the agency said people stand to lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2018. Several low or moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

For 2018, the credit was worth as much as $6,431. The EITC helps individuals and families whose incomes are below certain thresholds, according to the IRS.

Tax returns for 2018 must be filed with the IRS center listed on the last page of the current Form 1040 instructions with more information available online.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2018 income tax refunds

State or DistrictEstimated Number of IndividualsMedian Potential RefundTotal Potential Refunds
Alabama24,474$796$23,028,940
Alaska5,515$969$6,185,637
Arizona38,182$718$33,577,964
Arkansas13,727$762$12,567,925
California148,938$776$139,660,163
Colorado30,836$787$28,979,238
Connecticut15,020$864$15,243,386
Delaware5,764$793$5,486,810
District of Columbia4,011$802$3,967,443
Florida98,979$818$94,578,672
Georgia51,034$735$46,467,229
Hawaii8,199$873$8,317,290
Idaho7,026$686$5,982,194
Illinois55,767$840$54,850,831
Indiana34,770$839$33,534,332
Iowa14,843$840$14,255,896
Kansas14,813$822$14,125,094
Kentucky20,030$836$19,137,456
Louisiana24,292$793$23,609,986
Maine5,851$772$5,241,197
Maryland30,224$814$29,637,361
Massachusetts32,234$908$33,569,901
Michigan49,252$812$47,228,525
Minnesota22,685$771$20,920,613
Mississippi13,007$730$11,753,943
Missouri33,858$783$31,284,396
Montana4,914$758$4,560,800
Nebraska7,647$809$7,204,243
Nevada17,919$792$16,896,077
New Hampshire6,755$920$7,022,858
New Jersey39,046$872$39,628,243
New Mexico9,893$804$9,613,090
New York77,315$896$79,825,137
North Carolina50,069$776$45,990,818
North Dakota4,011$893$4,139,793
Ohio56,285$793$51,974,509
Oklahoma21,529$824$21,075,857
Oregon23,552$715$20,729,323
Pennsylvania59,459$865$58,993,909
Rhode Island4,011$893$4,099,614
South Carolina18,063$720$16,288,951
South Dakota3,872$858$3,718,677
Tennessee30,693$788$28,459,178
Texas145,616$856$147,059,248
Utah11,644$757$10,648,614
Vermont3,089$832$2,905,786
Virginia41,663$776$39,285,545
Washington42,272$863$43,022,251
West Virginia6,968$880$7,146,354
Wisconsin21,753$755$19,535,856
Wyoming3,258$912$3,486,358
Totals1,514,627$813$1,456,503,511

