Local performers and students prepare for the 26th annual UF Dance Marathon

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Preparations are underway for the University of Florida’s 28th annual Dance Marathon

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., local performers and teams of students will dance nonstop for 26 hours and 12 minutes to raise money for patients of UF Health Shands’ Children Hospital.

The event is free to the public, as all proceeds come from donations, merchandise sales, and sponsorships.

In 2021, Dance Marathon raised more than $2.2 million—almost one tenth of its historic accumulation of $24 million.

The goal is to break the record $3.2 million gathered in 2019.

“College students can be deemed selfish at times, but what is really cool about [Dance Marathon] is that we are able to all come together and care about something that is so much bigger than ourselves,” said Public Relations Overall Director Kristina Smith.

Forty-eight percent of the proceeds go towards research, 42 percent is donated to patient care, and 10 percent goes to education.

“We are the only business that wants to go out of business, because we are fighting for that one day when childhood illness is no more,” said Smith.

To donate to UF Dance Marathon and help end pediatric diseases, click here.

