Trial dates set for accused Lake Butler bear abusers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Over three years after nine people were arrested for bear abuse in Marion County, court dates have been set to attempt to convict those accused abusers.

The initial arrests were made in 2018 after an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Marion County Sheriff’s office. Nine people, hailing from across the state and even from Georgia and Virginia, were arrested after authorities got ahold of evidence that they circulated throughout social media.

On Thursday, William Landrum, 42, agreed to plead guilty to three counts of animal abuse. He and Christopher Haun, 45, have both entered guilty pleas.

Four of the nine people arrested were from Union County, all from Lake Butler to be exact. Dustin and Haley Reddish initially had a dozen dogs taken from the when they were first arrested. Those dogs were trained to hunt the black bears.

Dustin Reddish, 29, has pled no contest to charges including animal abuse. Jury selection in his trial begins on April 25. Haley Reddish, 28, also pled no contest, as of March 25 a court date has yet to have been set.

William Wood, 32, and Troy Starling, 49, are both pleading no contest. The pretrial hearing in both of their cases is on April 19.

