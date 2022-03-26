Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies shoot man during stand off

Deputies shoot man during a standoff in Hawthorne
Deputies shoot man during a standoff in Hawthorne(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -A tense standoff with law enforcement ended in gunfire sending a man to the hospital Friday evening.

Deputies say they responded to a home on southeast 218th Street around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a suicidal man in possession of a gun.

Deputies say the 69-year-old man refused to put the gun down or listen to commands while making statements that he was going to shoot law enforcement and potentially himself. Deputies then shot the man. He was taken to the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case and considering whether to file charges. All deputies involved are being placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which is standard policy.

A neighbor is shocked because it’s usually is a quiet area.

“Something like I’ve never seen before,” said Lawrence Kirkland. “I came and moved to Hawthorne so we will never have something like this. Apparently, nobody is immune. It happens. It is what it is.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

Woman returns to Cedar Key for her 105th birthday
Woman returns to Cedar Key for her 105th birthday
Joey Mantia, Erin Jackson, and Brittany Bowe pose for a photo at homecoming ceremony.
Welcome home tour begins for Ocala’s three Olympians
dixie
ERIN JACKSON VISIT
ERIN JACKSON VISIT