Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies shoot man during stand off

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -A tense standoff with law enforcement ended in gunfire sending a man to the hospital Friday evening.

Deputies say they responded to a home on southeast 218th Street around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a suicidal man in possession of a gun.

Deputies say the 69-year-old man refused to put the gun down or listen to commands while making statements that he was going to shoot law enforcement and potentially himself. Deputies then shot the man. He was taken to the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case and considering whether to file charges. All deputies involved are being placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which is standard policy.

A neighbor is shocked because it’s usually is a quiet area.

“Something like I’ve never seen before,” said Lawrence Kirkland. “I came and moved to Hawthorne so we will never have something like this. Apparently, nobody is immune. It happens. It is what it is.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.