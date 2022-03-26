Dunnellon man dead in deputy-involved shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dunnellon man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in the city.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to calls of a complaint.

When deputies arrived, the suspect 46-year-old Bryan Otto pulled a weapon from his vehicle. Deputies then shot and killed him.

FDLE is investigating the shooting and deputies involved are on paid administrative leave.

TRENDING STORY: Welcome home tour begins for Ocala’s three Olympians

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.