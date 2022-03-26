Dunnellon man dead in deputy-involved shooting
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dunnellon man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in the city.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to calls of a complaint.
When deputies arrived, the suspect 46-year-old Bryan Otto pulled a weapon from his vehicle. Deputies then shot and killed him.
FDLE is investigating the shooting and deputies involved are on paid administrative leave.
TRENDING STORY: Welcome home tour begins for Ocala’s three Olympians
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.