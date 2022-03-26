Advertisement

Dunnellon man dead in deputy-involved shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dunnellon man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in the city.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to calls of a complaint.

When deputies arrived, the suspect 46-year-old Bryan Otto pulled a weapon from his vehicle. Deputies then shot and killed him.

FDLE is investigating the shooting and deputies involved are on paid administrative leave.

TRENDING STORY: Welcome home tour begins for Ocala’s three Olympians

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

NEWBERRY RAPE ARREST
Newberry man arrested for sexual misconduct with a child
OLYMPIC PARADE
OLYMPIC PARADE
BEAST FEAST
BEAST FEAST
NEWBERRY RAPE ARREST
NEWBERRY RAPE ARREST
The Rotary Club of Starke gathered for the Annual Beast Feast
The Rotary Club of Starke gathered for The Annual Beast Feast