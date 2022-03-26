Advertisement

Gator Basketball Star Keyontae Johnson faces sexual battery charge

O'Connell Center, March 5
O'Connell Center, March 5(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Gator Basketball Star Keyontae Johnson is facing a sexual battery charge against an adult victim.

According to Alachua County Circuit Court records, a sworn complaint affidavit was filed against Johnson on Wednesday. The charge is a felony.

That complaint has not been made available to the public and he has not been arrested.

Johnson received national attention after he collapsed on the court during a game in December 2020. He has not played since.

