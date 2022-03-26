Gator softball team blanked in series opener vs. Tennessee, 6-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After posting its 11th shutout win of the season in Tuesday’s win over Stetson, the No. 6 Florida softball team had the tables turned on them on Friday. Visiting Tennessee blanked the Gators on six hits, 6-0 to begin a three-game SEC series at KSP Stadium. It’s Florida’s (26-4, 4-3 SEC) third loss by shutout in conference play.

The game was scoreless until UT’s McKenna Gibson homered off Elizabeth Hightower with one out in the fifth inning to make the score, 1-0. Hightower took her first loss of the season after winning eight consecutive decisions. She pitched 5 and 2 thirds innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 3 hits and striking out 6 batters.

The Volunteers added two more runs in the top of the sixth on Ashley Morgan’s 2-out double that stretched the lead to 3-0. Tennessee padded its lead with 3 more runs on 4 hits in the top of the seventh. Lair Beautae drove in a run in that rally and finished 4-for-4. UT finished with 11 hits to reach 21-8 overall, 4-2 in SEC play.

Skylar Wallace collected two of Florida’s three hits in the game. The two teams play again Saturday at 1 p.m. at KSP Stadium.

