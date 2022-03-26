Advertisement

No. 6 Florida loses first regular season SEC series since 2019

Florida had won 11 consecutive Southeastern Conference series dating back to March of 2020
Florida only mustered two runs in their series clinching loss to Tennessee on Saturday at home.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since 2019, Florida softball lost a Southeastern Conference series after dropping the second game of their weekend set, 7-2 to the Lady Vols.

No. 6 Florida (26-5) was helpless at the plate nearly all game, while starter Lexie Delbrey surrendered seven runs on five hits in just five innings of work. Her worst outing of the season allowed No. 15 Tennessee (22-8) to knock off their conference rival for the second consecutive day to clinch the weekend series and put an end to the Gators streak.

The Lady Vols got on the board early, thanks to an rbi groundout by Amanda Ayala. Teammate Kiki Milloy scored from third on the fielder’s choice to put the team from Rocky Top ahead 1-0.

The game remained 1-0 until the top of the 3rd, when Lair Beautae smacked a double to right center that went in the gap, and allowed pinch runner Katie Taylor to score from second base.

Soon after, Zaida Puni homered out to left field, bringing Beautae with her, increasing the Lady Vols advantage to 4-0.

By the end of the top of the 5th, the squad from Knoxville scored two more runs to balloon their lead up to 7-0.

Florida did manage to scratch out a pair of runs in the bottom of the 7th off a 2-run home run by Emily Wilkie, but those were the only runs the Gators would plate the entire game.

The orange and blue only registered three hits in the ball game, while the Lady Vols recorded five. Florida’s 1-6 hitters combined to go 0-14 at the plate. Wilkie went 2-2 on the afternoon, and only left fielder Katie Kistler generated the third and final Gators hit in the game.

The last time Florida lost the first two games of a regular season conference series was against Mississippi State back in May of 2019.

The two teams will wrap up their weekend series on Sunday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium at 2 p.m.

