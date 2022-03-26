No. 8 Florida hammers No. 22 LSU in series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Florida fans have come to expect, sophomore starting pitcher Hunter Barco had another stellar performance on the mound, as he shutdown LSU in the opening contest of their Southeastern Conference series on Friday at Florida Ballpark.

Barco threw seven scoreless innings and struck out eight batters, while only yielding two hits on his way to winning his fifth game of the season. His dominant effort coupled with three home runs from his offense helped the Gators (17-5) defeat the Tigers (15-8) 7-2 to win their fifth game in their last six outings.

After Barco retired the side in order to begin the game, orange and blue leadoff hitter Colby Halter wasted no time in giving his star pitcher some breathing room. Halter hammered a pitch off the barrel of his bat out to right field that cleared the fence for a solo home run. His fifth home run of the season, and first since Florida played Florida A&M on March 2, gave his team a 1-0 lead.

The game remained this way until the bottom of the 4th, when B.T. Riopelle clobbered a shot out to left center that had no intention of staying in the ballpark. His solo home run also happened to be his fifth of the season and third in SEC play. With a 2-0 lead in hand, the Gators were just warming up.

The very next inning, there were runners on first and third with Jud Fabian at the plate. Fabian hit a hard ground ball deep in the hole to shortstop and ended up getting thrown out a first after a review, but the ball was hit deep enough to score Kris Armstrong for the orange and blue’s third run of the game.

The next batter, Sterlin Thompson ripped a single through the right side between first and second, which brought home Deric Fabian. The added run pushed Florida’s advantage to 4-0.

The real fireworks fired off a few batters later, as Wyatt Langford stepped to the plate and absolutely pulverized the baseball into the left field bleachers. His two-run home run made it 6-0, and now gives Langford nine homers on the season, including four in just four SEC games.

Florida added their final run of the game in the bottom of the 6th off a Halter infield fly that drove in Kendrick Calilao to make it 7-0.

The Tigers did scratch out a run in the top of the 8th and 9th, but ultimately, Nick Ficarrotta closed out the contest and secured the victory for the Gators.

Florida will try and clinch the series on Saturday, when the two teams square off at 6:30 p.m. at Florida Ballpark.

