Ocala celebrates three hometown Winter Olympic medalists with a Parade of Champions

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe, and Joey Mantia were met with open arms from family, friends, and fans.

The Parade of Champions started at Webb Field and made its way to the Ocala Downtown Square. Where Mayor Kent Guinn and other North Central Florida leaders are holding a ceremony to recognize each olympian.

George Warren is a former speed skater himself he said he was excited to welcome home some homegrown stars.

“I came all the down from Kentucky to meet with them and watch the parade had the breakfast in the morning with them. It’s awesome all three locals all going to the Olympics and all winning medals.”

After the ceremony, there was be a meet and greet with all of the athletes and all three received a key to the city.

