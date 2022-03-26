Surveillance video shows a thief stealing an expensive dog out of a family’s backyard

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 11:30pm on March 15, Marion County residents were waiting for severe weather, but one family had something else to worry about.

“Everything is really quiet at night and we had a tornado warning that night and that’s kind of what I thought the dogs were barking at. So I went to go check on them and all the dogs were going crazy the ones inside and outside,” said Sarah Snyder.

Surveillance video shows a man chasing after three dogs and then a few seconds later he was gone with the wind, taking one of the dogs worth $3,000 with him.

“If someone stole my dog my life would be wrecked because I would never stop looking at them. It would almost be worst than murder because you’ll never know,” said resident Mark Robinson.

Snyder said this isn’t the first time this has happened and that’s why they put up cameras.

“They got three puppies from me last time. I thought it was personal the first time, they got fingerprints the first time so I’m not sure if it’s the same person that’s why they wore gloves.”

The six-month-old puppy is named Bo and the family is praying he’ll come back.

“For one time or two times whoever it is they’re never getting the value that I’m offering to have my dog back,” said Snyder.

The family is willing to do anything to eventually see him again.

