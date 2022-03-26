Suwannee County man dies after being hit by a truck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Live Oak man is dead after being hit while driving a scooter.
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the 53-year-old man was driving on County Road 250 when he was rear-ended by a truck driven by a 21-year-old man from Live Oak.
The driver of the pick-up did not leave the scene and the man on the scooter was pronounced dead after he crash.
The deceased was not wearing a helmet.
The investigation into the fatal wreck is ongoing.
