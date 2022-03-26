Welcome home tour begins for Ocala’s three Olympians

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a packed auditorium at Howard Academy. Cheers and jubilation rang out through the air. Every seat was taken, filled by a friend, family member, or someone in the community there to support Ocala’s three Olympians, Erin Jackson, Joey Mantia, and Brittany Bowe.

The trio is home in north-central Florida after an exciting and stressful competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Bowe and Mantia both won bronze, while Jackson won gold. She’s the first Black woman to win gold in the sport of speed skating at the Winter Olympics. Previously, the University of Florida graduate placed 24th in the 500-meter race at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games, according to her bio on the Team USA website.

The day of homecoming activities started with a welcome breakfast hosted by the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership. The Olympians participated in a presentation and panel discussion.

A visit to each of their former schools was next. TV20 tagged along as Jackson visited her alma mater, Forest High School. Immediately the speed skater was met with cheers and applause. Moving quickly through the school, there was a moment of pause for a rendition of the national anthem. Outside, cheerleaders chanted, “let’s go wildcats”, and ROTC cadets saluted the gold medalist.

Once settled into the high school auditorium, Jackson and Principal Elizabeth Brown conducted a Q and A. Jackson explained how she focused on her education. “I actually went to college instead of starting skating and I kind of got a late start with ice skating, but I’m very glad I went and pursued my education,” she told the crowd of students, teachers, faculty, and staff.

One of Jackson’s other main points during the discussion was directed at students. She said to take things one step at a time and break down your goals into more manageable pieces.

“If I had just started out saying you know, I want to be an Olympic gold medalist, that sounds like a really big impossible thing right, but if you break it down into smaller tasks, then you can really make steps towards your goals,” said Jackson.

Before Jackson headed on to her second location, Howard Middle School, Brown gave her thanks.

“You have motivated our students beyond belief,” said Brown to a small group of teachers. “They talk about you. They were so excited to have you come to campus. Wildcats do great things after they graduate and that’s because of the teaching staff and the coaching staff at this school so congratulations to Erin.”

At Howard Middle School, both Jackson and Mantia surprised the students. Both are graduates of the Ocala middle school. According to her 7th-grade yearbook, Jackson was featured for winning “three medals in the 2005 Pan-American Games in speed skating.”

Smiles filled the gymnasium as the student band played ‘Summon The Heroes’. Mantia addressed the crowd saying, “It’s super nice to be back here. It’s really nice to be back in the same gymnasium where I had PE classes.” A PA announcement signaled the end of the visit from the Olympians.

“The vibe that everyone’s throwing out, for us to be home and the invitation and the reception are just it’s second to none and it just really feels special to come back to Howard and Vanguard and revisit some of the places I grew up and hopefully it inspires some of these guys to do something amazing,” Mantia said. “As long as you’re ambitious and you want to make something happen you can do it, you just got to take the first steps and keep the ball rolling. Anybody can do anything. That’s really the motto I live by growing up and I think it made a big difference in me tackling my dreams.”

That brings us back to the two-hour special ceremony at Howard Academy. All three were honored, and Jackson was inducted into the Black History Museum of Marion County. Several guest speakers praised the Olympians, including School Board member Eric Cummings. “Tonight we celebrate your hard work and dedication,” he said.

They were of course surrounded by family. Many members of the Jackson family wore matching shirts.

“I remember, I used to have to get up every weekend morning to go skating, take her skating,” said Jackson’s aunt, Toni Walker.

Another aunt of Jackson, Cathy Daniels added, she went from ”winning beauty pageants to being an Olympian.”

After several compliments, awards, and more, the Olympians gave their final thoughts. Jackson would not have gone to Beijing if it was not for her friend and teammate, according to a Team USA article by Kelly Feng. Bowe, the winner of the 500-meter, relinquished her spot to Jackson.

“I don’t think either of us knew the spotlight that would come from this act but I couldn’t be more honored and proud of Erin,” said Bowe. “At the end of the day she was at that start line and won that gold medal, I’m just a piece of the puzzle and I hope that that encourages everybody to continue to lift each other up and empower one another.”

