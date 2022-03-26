Woman returns to Cedar Key for her 105th birthday

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie White was born in Cedar Key in 1917, and has never thought of any other place than her hometown.

For her birthday residents, city leaders, and family celebrated the 105 year old at the Cedar Key Historical Museum in the heart of downtown.

She grew up just a few houses down from the museum.

“The town is practically the same as it always has been. The Baptist churches up the street. I lived across the street from the Baptist Church and I can’t think of anything else that would be more appropriate for this occasion. It’s just got me oh, I don’t know what to say” said Dixie White.

The birthday girl was escorted by the police and fire department.

She was then presented with a golden clam representing the key to the city of Cedar Key.

