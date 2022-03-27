Advertisement

The Alachua County Children’s Trust is asking the public for their feedback

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Children’s Trust wants your feedback on the skills needed to lead the organization.

The group has a survey open online to the public.

Earlier this month the group fired their executive director colin murphy.

The short survey asks people to list the importance of skills such as problem solving and accountability.

