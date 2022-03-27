The Alachua County Children’s Trust is asking the public for their feedback

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Children’s Trust wants your feedback on the skills needed to lead the organization.

The group has a survey open online to the public.

Earlier this month the group fired their executive director colin murphy.

The short survey asks people to list the importance of skills such as problem solving and accountability.

