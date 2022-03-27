Advertisement

Alachua County officials ask residents to test their internet speeds to help update broadband needs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are urging residents to test their internet speed.

The state department of economic opportunity is providing an internet speed test to everyone in the state.

When taken, the test updates the state broadband availability map and helps provide state and local leaders with better insight on needs in underserved areas of the state.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing one-year-old on Sunday...
Putnam County toddler goes missing around Crescent City
The Alachua County Children’s Trust wants your feedback on the skills needed to lead the...
The Alachua County Children’s Trust is asking the public for their feedback
