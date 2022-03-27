Alachua County officials ask residents to test their internet speeds to help update broadband needs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are urging residents to test their internet speed.

The state department of economic opportunity is providing an internet speed test to everyone in the state.

When taken, the test updates the state broadband availability map and helps provide state and local leaders with better insight on needs in underserved areas of the state.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.