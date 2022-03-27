Beer drinkers in Gainesville gathered to raise money for local charities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Annual Hogetowne Craft Beer festival packed nine hundred people into the Heartwood Soundstage.

All proceeds from the ticket sales go towards charities including Lubee Bat, Alachua Conservation Trust and Peaceful Paths.

People could choose from a range of forty breweries including pours from First Magnitude and Swamp Head brewery.

“It is kind of just a tradition at this point with my dad and family and brothers. It is fun we’re all beer drinkers. We all like to hit up local breweries. It is fun to see some others that you don’t see in your local spot” said beer drinker, Zack Cotton.

Hogtown brewers have hosted educational classes, competitions and events like the beer festival since 1985.

