Dance Marathon UF raises more than $2.3 million for children battling illnesses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For those 26.2 hours more than 600 students at the University of Florida showed off their dance moves to raise funds for kids right down the road at UF Health Shands.

Student Ryan Beany said the Dance Marathon impacts thousands of children.

“I’m not out here raising money for a t-shirt or a headband I’m out here raising money to change people’s lives.”

In between dancing, those miracle children would place headbands on each student’s head.

Then they and their families would also tell their stories about everything they’ve been through.

“The most impactful thing that happens at this organization is sharing these miracle stories and hearing directly how are funds are going and affecting families like this and how we’re able to help them,” said Kristina Smith.

At the end of the marathon, students were able to raise more than $2.3 million and this money will go to those kids battling these life-threatening illnesses.

