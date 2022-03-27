Advertisement

Dance Marathon UF raises more than $2.3 million for children battling illnesses

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For those 26.2 hours more than 600 students at the University of Florida showed off their dance moves to raise funds for kids right down the road at UF Health Shands.

Student Ryan Beany said the Dance Marathon impacts thousands of children.

“I’m not out here raising money for a t-shirt or a headband I’m out here raising money to change people’s lives.”

In between dancing, those miracle children would place headbands on each student’s head.

Then they and their families would also tell their stories about everything they’ve been through.

“The most impactful thing that happens at this organization is sharing these miracle stories and hearing directly how are funds are going and affecting families like this and how we’re able to help them,” said Kristina Smith.

At the end of the marathon, students were able to raise more than $2.3 million and this money will go to those kids battling these life-threatening illnesses.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing one-year-old on Sunday...
Putnam County toddler goes missing around Crescent City
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing one-year-old on Sunday...
Putnam County toddler goes missing around Crescent City
The Alachua County Children’s Trust wants your feedback on the skills needed to lead the...
The Alachua County Children’s Trust is asking the public for their feedback
The Alachua County Children’s Trust wants your feedback on the skills needed to lead the...
The Alachua County Children’s Trust is asking the public for their feedback
Alachua County officials are urging residents to test their internet speed.
Alachua County officials ask residents to test their internet speeds to help update broadband needs