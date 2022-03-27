NCFL residents celebrate 178 years of history at Marion County Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people from across North Central Florida celebrated 178 years of Marion County. They enjoyed food trucks, local arts and crafts as well as fun activities at the annual Marion County Day.

There were also bounce houses and a petting zoo. Amanda Tart with the county said this is the first celebration since 2019.

“In our historic area we have everything from fort king which has a great history here in Marion County and we have a lot to offer from our veteran’S perspective as well. A lot of Florida history and Seminole history.”

Family and friends were able to view artifacts and listen to presentations from local historians.

