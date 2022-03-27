Newberry man arrested for sexual misconduct with a child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after being accused of raping a child on multiple occasions.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, 40-year-old Justin Krumwiede was arrested after an 11-year-old told a doctor he had sexually assaulted her.

The child and family then reported it to the police.

Krumwiede had stayed with the victim’s family and raped the child on two separate occasions in Alachua County.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on charges of sexual battery with a child under the age of 12.

