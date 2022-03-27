No. 6 Florida salvages victory in series finale agianst No. 15 Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With their impressive winning streak of 11 consecutive Southeastern Conference series snapped, No. 6 Florida entered the series finale against No. 15 Tennessee with two options: Lay down and lose or try to salvage some pride by beating the Lady Vols. The orange and blue decided on the latter.

Elizabeth Hightower received a no-decision on Sunday, but only allowed one earned run in 4 & 1/3 innings pitched, while striking out five and surrendering just two hits. Her stellar effort in the circle, coupled with four different Gators (27-5) driving in a run helped win the final game of the weekend against the Volunteers (22-9), 4-1.

The Lady Vols drew first blood in the contest in the top of the 2nd. Rylie West pummeled a Hightower pitch in a 2-1 count, that came over the plate about belt high, and it exited the yard over the left field fence. West’s only hit of the game gave Tennessee an early 1-0 lead.

That tenuous lead only stood until the bottom of the 3rd, when Cheyenne Lindsey drove in Skylar Wallace with a base hit through the left side. Wallace waltzed home from third to even the game, 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Raegan Walsh smacked an rbi single back up the middle to plate Wallace for the second time in the contest, and give Florida the lead for good.

An inning later, Avery Goelz smacked a solo home run to center field to give the Gators a much needed insurance run, followed by Charla Echols roping a double to right center bringing home Wallace for the third and final time.

While Florida didn’t win the series, they did manage to avoid a sweep and we’ll look to get back on track when they host No. 24 UCF at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

