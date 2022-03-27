No. 8 Florida gets blown out by No. 21 LSU to even series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after putting together a complete team performance in the their 7-2 series opening victory, Florida was drubbed 16-4 by LSU to even their three-game series at one apiece.

The No. 8 Gators (17-6) used six different pitchers, who surrendered 14 earned runs to the No. 21 (16-7) Tigers, en route to getting pounded 16-4 in the middle contest of the set.

Florida starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (3-2) only lasted 2 & 1/3 innings, as he gave up five earned runs on four hits, all while throwing 65 pitches in his short outing. When he left the game in the top of the 3rd, the orange and blue were already down 4-0.

The deficit increased to 7-0, when reliever Timmy Manning gave up a 3-run home run to the first batter he faced - Brayden Jobert. The very next batter, Gavin Dugas hit a laser beam of a line drive to left that cleared the fence for back-to-back home runs. The second long ball of the inning capped off a five run frame, and put the Gators down 8-0.

LSU would add another run in the top of the 5th thanks to Tyler McManus reaching on an error to plate Jobert. Florida committed a pair of errors in the contest.

In the bottom of the 6th the Gators mounted a small comeback. Jud Fabian blasted a solo home run, which was followed by Sterlin Thompson’s 2-run homer to cut the deficit to 9-3. Kendrick Calilao added the final run of the frame when he hit a double to left center to bring in B.T. Riopelle. What was a 9-0 game turned into a 9-4 game after the 6th, which breathed a little life into the home team and home crowd.

The rally was short-lived, however. In the top of the 9th, the Tigers ripped off six runs to blow the game wide open again. The offensive barrage was the second 3-run homer of the night for LSU. In his last at-bat of the evening, Justin Crews smacked a shot to center field that hit the batters high for a round-trip ticket home. His only hit of the game scored the final three runs of the contest.

With the series now even at one game each, Florida and LSU will square off in the rubber match at noon on Sunday at Florida Ballpark.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.