No. 8 Florida gets blown out by No. 21 LSU in series finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After losing to Louisiana State 16-4 on Saturday to even the weekend set, Florida got outscored by nine runs on Sunday to drop the series.

The Tigers (17-7) spoiled the first career start for Gators (17-7) pitcher Ryan Slater, as they shelled him for a pair of two-run home runs in the top of the 4th, before adding on seven more runs to clinch the weekend finale 11-2.

Slater got through the first three innings of the contest without allowing a run, but in the top of the 4th, the redshirt freshman gave up a 2-run home run to Brayden Jobert, followed by another 2-run round trip to Hayden Travinski to increase the Baton Rouge boy’s lead to 4-0. Slater lasted just 3 & 1/3 innings, after giving up four earned runs on four hits.

In the top of the 6th, the Tigers really showed their stripes. Seven runs were scored to officially mark the rout was on. Tre’ Morgan got the offensive explosion started with an rbi single to right field that brought home Giovanni DiGiacomo to make it 5-0. The Gators were down by seven after Jordan Thompson singled out to the center field, with Morgan scoring the run.

Soon after, Jobert clubbed his second home run of the day. This one was a 3-run blast out to right center. It gave Jobert three home runs for the series. Alongside Jobert, Jordan Thompson and Dylan Crews scored making it 10-0 for LSU, but the 6th inning wasn’t over yet. DiGiacomo hit a pitch down the right-field line which created enough time for Gavin Dugas to score the final run for LSU in the frame.

In the bottom of the 6th, Florida managed to get a pair of runs on the board. Wyatt Langford singled out to the center-field which scored Sterlin Thompson, and Kris Armstrong grounded into a fielder’s choice to plate Wyatt Langford.

Those were the only runs the Gators would score the entire game.

Oddly enough, for the second consecutive series between these two teams, Florida won the weekend opener, before being outscored by exactly 21 runs over the final two games to lose the series. The first time this happened was in Baton Rouge in 2019.

You can catch the Gators next home game on Tuesday, April 5th against Florida A&M at 6 p.m.

