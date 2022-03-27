The Rotary Club of Starke gathered for The Annual Beast Feast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GRAHAM, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of Rotary Club members gathered at the Bradford Sportsman’s Club Farm, and they sure brought their appetite.

“Anywhere from gator tail, to deer, to quail. Any wild game you can think of, we have” said president, John Tillman.

The feast went far beyond good eats and socializing, funds raised at the event will benefit many Bradford County charities.

“It is so cool to think that we are able to hep out a bunch of functions that may not exist if group like ours, and there are so many other groups that help out, but if groups like ours didn’t give their hand out” said Tillman.

Some of these charities include the local boy scouts, Starke police department’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ program, the North Florida Technical College’s fire program and many others.

One long time member of The Rotary Club says it has given him the opportunity to do good in the world.

“I really believe in the rotary concept. By being a member of rotary I can do both. I can help with projects in our local community and I can do a global effort” said John Smith.

The feast was cancelled the past two years, so everyone was more than ready to be back.

“I try to have fun no matter where I go but this is a good excuse to have a good time” said Smith.

Before the spread of food and desserts guests could pay an extra fee to shoot clay at the range.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.