Columbia County Senior Services is having a book fair all week until Friday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services is hosting a book fair.

They invite everyone in the community to come out and view their great selection at great prices.

All the proceeds go to the United Way of Suwannee Valley.

This event will be at Columbia County Senior Services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all week until Friday.

TRENDING STORY: Dance Marathon UF raises more than $2.3 million for children battling illnesses

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.