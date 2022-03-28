Gainesville Health and Fitness: Arm-cross chest exercise

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not too late to start working on your 2022 workout goals.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us some exercises you can try on their equipment.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Score Major Brownie Points with Black Bean Brownies

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.