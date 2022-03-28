Joshua Figueroa change of plea hearing scheduled for Monday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua Figueroa is scheduled to return to court for a plea hearing.

Figueroa originally plead not guilty in December of 2020 for killing UF student, Maggie Paxton, during a hit and run crash.

TRENDING STORY: Putnam County toddler goes missing around Crescent City

This change of plea hearing was rescheduled from last Wednesday.

Figueroa’s hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Alachua County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.