Advertisement

Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s

Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in a McDonald's. (KPHO, KTVK, PHOENIX POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police are looking for a woman after an infant boy was found dead at a McDonald’s.

Investigators released surveillance video of her on Monday afternoon. It shows her walking through the fast-food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday afternoon. She tries to open a door and then walks back through the eating area and then out of sight from the camera.

Investigators are calling her a person of interest. In the video, she’s wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black pants and sandals, Arizona’s Family reported.

Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom before an infant was found dead. Investigators are calling her a person of interest.(Source: Phoenix Police Department, KPHO/KTVK via CNN)

Police were called out to the McDonald’s around 2 p.m. on Sunday. They found the newborn inside the bathroom. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, and there are no suspects in custody.

The autopsy results of the infant are pending, police said.

Police believe there are witnesses who left the McDonald’s before police got there. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works...
A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre
The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works...
A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre
Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in the...
Infant remains found in McDonald's bathroom in Phoenix
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual...
Senior royals gather to honor Prince Philip at memorial
Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from officials ranged between 40 and 60, including...
Snow squall causes massive pileup, killing 3, on Pa. highway