Putnam County toddler goes missing around Crescent City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing one-year-old on Sunday evening.

According to Putnam County deputies, one-year-old Jose Lara went missing from his family home in Crescent City.

Deputies have been searching a wooded area around that home and they say they do not expect foul play at this time.

Anyone with any information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

