Advertisement

Toddler found dead in Florida septic tank, police say

The sheriff says it appears the toddler fell into the tank after stepping on a rotten piece of plywood covering it. (WFOX, WJAX, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A 22-month-old child was found dead in a septic tank in what initially appears to be a tragic accident, police in Florida said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Lara went missing around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. An Amber Alert was not issued because they are only issued in cases of abduction, and police said there was no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.

Officials searched for about 24 hours before discovering Jose’s body in a septic tank on his family’s property early Monday afternoon.

Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.
Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

“We are heartbroken,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Please pray for the family and the first responders who worked diligently to find him.”

Police did not provide further details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Putnam County is located about halfway between Jacksonville and Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a crash in Northwest Gainesville
Gainesville Car Crash sends two people to the hospital

Latest News

The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works...
A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre
The city of Ocala is partnering with the Florida Section of the American Water Works...
A best-tasting drinking water competition will be at the Marion Theatre
Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in the...
Infant remains found in McDonald's bathroom in Phoenix
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual...
Senior royals gather to honor Prince Philip at memorial
Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from officials ranged between 40 and 60, including...
Snow squall causes massive pileup, killing 3, on Pa. highway