Union County corrections officer recovering after being hit by a Department of Corrections vehicle
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A corrections officer in Union County is recovering from minor injuries.
This is because a Department of Corrections vehicle backed into him.
It happened at the Florida Department of Corrections Reception and Medical Center West Unit.
The 62-year-old corrections officer was taken to UF Health Shands.
