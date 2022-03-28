Union County corrections officer recovering after being hit by a Department of Corrections vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A corrections officer in Union County is recovering from minor injuries.

This is because a Department of Corrections vehicle backed into him.

It happened at the Florida Department of Corrections Reception and Medical Center West Unit.

The 62-year-old corrections officer was taken to UF Health Shands.

